Sheila A. Stamps Sells 7,875 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.95. 20,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 873,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.