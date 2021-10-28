Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Critical Survey

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments -4.63% -6.30% -2.18% QuoteMedia -3.32% N/A -8.78%

This table compares Shift4 Payments and QuoteMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 7.78 -$18.40 million ($2.36) -30.48 QuoteMedia $12.40 million 1.28 -$640,000.00 ($0.01) -17.54

QuoteMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shift4 Payments. Shift4 Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuoteMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shift4 Payments and QuoteMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 0 1 7 0 2.88 QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus price target of $93.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.34%. QuoteMedia has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.53%. Given QuoteMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than Shift4 Payments.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats Shift4 Payments on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems. The Interactive Content and Data Applications product line consist of a suite of software applications that provide publicly traded company and market information to corporate clients via the Internet. The Data Feed Services product line includes raw streaming real-time market data delivered over the Internet or via dedicated telecommunication lines, and supplemental fundamental, historical, and analytical data, keyed to the same symbology. The Portfolio Management Systems product line comprises Quotestream, Quotestream Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Management systems. The company was founded by R. Keith Guelpa and Duane A. Nelson in July 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

