Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the September 30th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,147. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

