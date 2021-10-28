Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $1,550.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,630.02.
Shopify stock traded up $94.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,455.33. The stock had a trading volume of 220,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,824. Shopify has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $181.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,456.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,370.26. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 5.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Shopify by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
