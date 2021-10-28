Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $1,550.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,630.02.

Shopify stock traded up $94.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,455.33. The stock had a trading volume of 220,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,824. Shopify has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $181.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,456.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,370.26. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 5.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Shopify by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

