Shopping (SPI) Market Capitalization Tops $46.51 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $50.19 or 0.00082109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $46.51 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00069803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00070746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00095188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,347.00 or 1.00371015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,180.68 or 0.06840092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002541 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,774 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

