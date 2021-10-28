Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rises By 353.7%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 353.7% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.63. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

