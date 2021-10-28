Short Interest in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Drops By 85.7%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APNHY opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Aspen Pharmacare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

