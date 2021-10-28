Short Interest in Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Decreases By 66.7%

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BECTY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BECTY opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

Bechtle AG engages in the provision of information technology services. It operates through the IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-commerce segments. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers strategy consulting services, as well as sale of hardware, software, and application solutions.

