Short Interest in Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Expands By 507.9%

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 507.9% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCHF opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Benchmark Metals has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82.
About Benchmark Metals
