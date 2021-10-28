Short Interest in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Drops By 91.2%

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the September 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MYC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $14.88. 10,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,390. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This is an increase from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

