Short Interest in Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Declines By 67.0%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the September 30th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Blue Prism Group stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. Blue Prism Group has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

