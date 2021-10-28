Short Interest in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Increases By 448.6%

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,200 shares, a growth of 448.6% from the September 30th total of 115,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 456.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $619,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 490.2% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 658,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 547,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

CPUH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Compute Health Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

