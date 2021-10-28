Short Interest in County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Grows By 1,689.2%

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 1,689.2% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CYLC stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. County Line Energy has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Get County Line Energy alerts:

About County Line Energy

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for County Line Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Line Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.