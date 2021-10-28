Short Interest in County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Grows By 1,689.2%

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 1,689.2% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of CYLC stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. County Line Energy has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
About County Line Energy
