Short Interest in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Expands By 1,414.3%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 1,414.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,434 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,693 shares during the period.

Shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

