Short Interest in EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Increases By 5,860.0%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 5,860.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.0 days.

Shares of EMCHF opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. EML Payments has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EML Payments from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

