Short Interest in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Expands By 1,108.0%

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, an increase of 1,108.0% from the September 30th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

FCAX opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Get Fortress Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.