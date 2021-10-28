Short Interest in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Rises By 655.6%

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 655.6% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:FLAC remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 4.1% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 5.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 753,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 88.3% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 89,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 85.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.