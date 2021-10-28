Short Interest in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) Increases By 200.0%

Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generations Bancorp NY by 12.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Generations Bancorp NY by 87.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 91,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Generations Bancorp NY during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. 36.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generations Bancorp NY alerts:

NASDAQ GBNY traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. 662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Generations Bancorp NY has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter.

About Generations Bancorp NY

Seneca-Cayuga Bancorp, Inc is the federally chartered mid-tier stock holding company of Generations Bank. It offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. The company focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Generations Bancorp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generations Bancorp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.