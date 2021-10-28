Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Increases By 47,000.0%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 47,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GCHEF opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

