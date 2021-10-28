Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Increases By 47,000.0%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 47,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:GCHEF opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $1.93.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
