Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Drops By 88.0%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the September 30th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,074,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IGEN Networks stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 4,346,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,766,048. IGEN Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the development and marketing of software services for the automotive industry. It works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver’s behaviour. The firm services are delivered from the AWS Cloud to the consumer and their families over the wireless networks and accessed from any mobile or desktop device.

