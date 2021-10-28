Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Drops By 88.0%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the September 30th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,074,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IGEN Networks stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 4,346,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,766,048. IGEN Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About IGEN Networks
Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.