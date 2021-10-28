Short Interest in Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Declines By 89.0%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $26.47. 11,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $35.82.

KNRRY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

