Short Interest in Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Declines By 90.2%

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MASN stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 23,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30. Maison Luxe has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.50.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

