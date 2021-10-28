Short Interest in Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Declines By 90.2%

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MASN stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 23,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30. Maison Luxe has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.50.
About Maison Luxe
