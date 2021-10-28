Short Interest in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Increases By 500.0%

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $49,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,119 shares in the company, valued at $267,845.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $127,140. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Mannatech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mannatech by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mannatech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

