Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Decreases By 76.6%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MARUY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $84.95. 13,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,869. Marubeni has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $93.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Marubeni will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MARUY shares. Mizuho raised shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

