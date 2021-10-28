Short Interest in Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Expands By 180.0%

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MOCI remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,744. Modern Cinema Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

Modern Cinema Group, Inc operates as a film making company. It engages in designing and patenting new business and technology models that allow both producers and distribution partners to integrate their systems. The company was founded by Ross Cooper February 09, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

