Short Interest in Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Expands By 180.0%

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MOCI remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,744. Modern Cinema Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.
Modern Cinema Group Company Profile
