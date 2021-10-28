Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Drops By 93.7%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the September 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of MRAAY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 85,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,632. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. Murata Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

