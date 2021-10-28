Short Interest in Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Rises By 11,500.0%

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 11,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NOVC stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Novation Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter.

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

