Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Declines By 81.9%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NVZMY traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $73.49. 9,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.72. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $81.35.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $579.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.27 million. Analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVZMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

