Short Interest in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Increases By 614.0%

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 614.0% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager James T. Stephenson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $80,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JTA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 37.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $6,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 37.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,321. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.