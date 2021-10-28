Short Interest in Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Expands By 1,103.1%

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 1,103.1% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGAS traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 76,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,168. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Petrogress has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

Get Petrogress alerts:

About Petrogress

Petrogress, Inc is an integrated energy company, engaged in the downstream and midstream sectors of the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commodities and Other (C&O) and Hires & Freights (H&F). The C&O segment involves in storing, distributing, and marketing crude oil, gas oil, and refined petroleum products, and also includes retailing sales of its gas stations and rest areas, terminals, and refined logistics.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Petrogress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrogress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.