Short Interest in Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Expands By 1,103.1%

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 1,103.1% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PGAS traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 76,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,168. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Petrogress has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.
About Petrogress
