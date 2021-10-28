Short Interest in PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Drops By 83.3%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PXHI opened at $0.90 on Thursday. PhoneX has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc engages in the management of online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates Proprietary Trading Model, through which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet; and Platform Partnership Model, through which it enables suppliers to integrate directly into its online platform via licensing agreements.

