Short Interest in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Rises By 340.3%

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 340.3% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $2,638,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,578,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 359,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,618,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

