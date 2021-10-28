Short Interest in Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Drops By 97.8%

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHOJY opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

Get Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro alerts:

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.