Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Decreases By 93.0%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the September 30th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
RVLGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,966. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. Revival Gold has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.87.
About Revival Gold
