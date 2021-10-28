Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Decreases By 93.0%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the September 30th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RVLGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,966. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. Revival Gold has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.87.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

