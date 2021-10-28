Short Interest in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Drops By 84.2%

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the September 30th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of Schmitt Industries worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of SMIT opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Schmitt Industries has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $14.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 102.86% and a negative return on equity of 102.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.

