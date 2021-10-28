Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Increases By 1,900.0%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

SOMLY opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Secom will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Secom

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

