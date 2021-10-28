Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Decreases By 71.0%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the September 30th total of 999,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 388.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 56,815 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

PIXY stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. ShiftPixy has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

