Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Increases By 314.2%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,000 shares, a growth of 314.2% from the September 30th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,630.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSNF opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

