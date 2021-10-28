Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Expands By 305.7%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 305.7% from the September 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 499.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $67.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.75.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

