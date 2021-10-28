Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Rises By 189.2%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, an increase of 189.2% from the September 30th total of 93,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ OLB opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.
The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter.
The OLB Group Company Profile
OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.
