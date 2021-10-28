Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Rises By 189.2%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, an increase of 189.2% from the September 30th total of 93,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OLB opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The OLB Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group Company Profile

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.