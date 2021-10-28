Short Interest in TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Declines By 81.4%

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the September 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:TUGC opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. TradeUP Global has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TradeUP Global stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 7.61% of TradeUP Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

