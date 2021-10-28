Showcase Price Reaches $0.0227 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Showcase has a market cap of $574,911.52 and approximately $35,188.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00069770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00094598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,073.27 or 1.00283021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.26 or 0.06747458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002552 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

