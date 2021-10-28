ShowHand Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $77,007.39 and $137.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00049548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00205794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00098797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

