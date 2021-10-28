Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

