Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.
About Silgan
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.
