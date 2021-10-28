Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €134.30 ($158.00) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €137.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.98. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

