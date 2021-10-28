Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 2,202 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,284,000 after acquiring an additional 471,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,874,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,782,000 after acquiring an additional 206,281 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,124,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,598,000 after acquiring an additional 32,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,746,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

