Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $781,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pure Storage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

