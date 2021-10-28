Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s share price rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 1,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 172,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,748,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,247,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,740,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

