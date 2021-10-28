Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SIRI traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $6.09. 638,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,677,971. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 119.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sirius XM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $40,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

