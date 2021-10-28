SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SITC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.58 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

